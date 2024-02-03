Forest Department traps Leopard in Deolali Camp

Deolali Camp, Jan 20

A leopard was trapped in a cage set up by the Forest Department in a nullah near Deolali Camp on the night of Friday, January 19. Due to this, the residents of this area have breathed a sigh of relief. According to the residents, there are two to three leopards still roaming freely around the Deolali Camp. Just two days ago, a video of two to three leopards roaming freely near the farms around Deolali Camp went viral on social media. The Forest Department then inspected and deployed the cage. After two days, the leopard was caught in it. On Saturday morning, as soon as the Forest Department was informed about this, the cage was safely moved in a rescue vehicle.