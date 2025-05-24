Four Day Yellow Alert in Nashik: Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds, and Lightning Predicted from May 24–27

A four-day yellow alert has been issued in Nashik district by the Meteorological Department, warning of lightning, gusty winds, and heavy rain from May 24 to 27. The department has advised citizens to stay alert and follow safety instructions as the weather may turn dangerous in some areas.

According to the forecast, parts of Nashik district, including the city, could see strong winds reaching 40 to 50 km/h. In some places, wind speeds may go up to 65 km/h, especially near the east-central Arabian Sea, Konkan, Goa, and south Gujarat coast on May 24 and 25.

The changing weather is linked to a low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea, which may lead to heavy rainfall and stormy conditions across several districts in Maharashtra, including Nashik. Mahavitaran (Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company) has declared a high alert for its system to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

Mahavitaran’s Chairman and Managing Director, Lokesh Chandra, held a review meeting via video conference on Friday. He instructed that all officials must remain at headquarters and give top priority to restoring electricity in case of any damage caused by the weather.

The Agriculture Department has also issued guidelines, especially for farmers. It has appealed to them to take steps to protect crops and tie their animals in safe places to avoid harm from lightning and rain.

This year, the district is witnessing heavy rains even before the arrival of monsoon. Authorities have urged people to stay safe and be prepared as the weather continues to change rapidly.