Gambling Den Busted in Nashik: Rs 61 Lakh Seized, 13 People Arrested in Pathardi

In a major crackdown, the Crime Branch Unit 2 of Nashik Police raided a gambling den running in a makeshift paper shed in a field at Pathardi village Shivara. The police arrested 13 people from the spot and seized cash and valuables worth around Rs 61 lakh. Investigations have revealed the involvement of notorious Tipper gang leader, Sameer Pathan alias ‘Chhota Pathan’.

The raid was carried out after police constable Nandkumar Nandurdikar received a tip-off about illegal gambling near the Peruchi Bagh area. Acting swiftly, a team led by Assistant Inspector Dr. Samadhan Hire, along with Sub-Inspector Muktarkhan Pathan, ASI Gulab Sonar, and other officials raided the spot.

Police found that the den was well-equipped, even with an air cooler, and was frequented by individuals from affluent families. During the raid, 13 gamblers were detained while a few others managed to escape. Action has also been taken against the organisers of the den.

Among the arrested is Wasim Anwar Sheikh (41), a resident of Palse village. Police suspect that Chhota Pathan, already known for his involvement in the Kathe Galli riots, is a key partner in this illegal activity.

The police seized 15 two-wheelers, 5 four-wheelers, rickshaws, mobile phones, and gambling equipment along with the cash. The total value of seized items is Rs 60,90,620. A case has been registered against 29 individuals under the Mumbai Gambling Act at Indiranagar Police Station.

This operation has once again highlighted the growing nexus between crime syndicates and illegal gambling in Nashik.