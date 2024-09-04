Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Artisans Craft Eco-Friendly Ganesha Idols in Nashik (Watch Video)

Ganesh Chaturthi is approaching, and artisans in Nashik are crafting eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesha in preparation. The 2024 festival will be observed over ten days, from September 7 to September 17.

Watch:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: As Ganesh Chaturthi festivities approach, artisans in Nashik craft eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesha. (03.09) pic.twitter.com/kjYIMrLBbz — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2024

Mumbai is buzzing with preparations for Ganeshotsav as the Dahi Handi celebrations wind down. Public Ganeshotsav mandals are actively setting up decorations and pandals across the city. In a bid to promote environmental awareness, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has introduced the 'Eco Bappa' app, aimed at helping devotees celebrate Ganeshotsav in an eco-friendly way.

During the festival, intricately decorated clay idols of Lord Ganesha are placed in homes, temples, and temporary public stages known as pandals. The idols are worshipped through various rituals and ceremonies throughout the festival, which culminates on Anant Chaturdashi. On this final day, the idols are paraded in a public procession and immersed (visarjan) in a river or sea.