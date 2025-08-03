Ganesh Mandals in Nashik Protest Against MSEDCL Over Concessional Rates and Refunds

Ganesh Mandals in the city have complained that they are being denied the concessional rate announced by the government and are being charged as per slab rates by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).

Besides, the power utility has not refunded their security deposits for many years now. Therefore, Ganesh Mandals in the city have decided not to pay any security deposit to the MSEDCL this year. If the deposit amount is not waived or all previous deposits not refunded, the Mandals will not seek official electricity connections and will instead resort to taking connections directly from power lines themselves.

This decision was taken during the meeting of the Ganesh Utsav Mahamandal (GUM). Gajanan Shelar spoke during the meeting, which was attended by former Mayor Vinayak Pande, Ram Singh Bawari of Hindu Ekta, Laxman Dhotre of Shrimaan Satyawadi Mandal, and Gajanan Shelar.

Although the government has announced concessional rates for Ganesh Mandals, in practice, MSEDCL charges them commercial rates based on consumption slabs, which imposes a financial burden on them. On top of that, the deposit amounts collected each year are not returned, despite assurances from MSEDCL officials. The Mandals claim that the cheques for refunds have not been issued.

Another major issue discussed was the restriction on immersion processions in Nashik, which are halted at midnight. Mandals pointed out that in cities like Mumbai and Pune, processions continue until the last idol is immersed, and the same should be allowed in Nashik. They argued that shutting down music at midnight dampens the festive spirit and kills the enthusiasm of revelers.

The Mandals resolved that this year, if the procession is stopped at midnight, volunteers will stage a sit-in protest at the spot and resume the procession at 6 am the next morning. The meeting was attended by key office bearers of major Mandals across the city, including Bablu Pardeshi, Satyam Khandagale, Mahesh Mahankale, and Santosh Wagh.

Will Not Apply for Fresh Permissions

Earlier, then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had declared that Mandals with prior permissions would not need to reapply for the next three to five years. However, despite this announcement, Mandals are being asked to obtain fresh permissions. Leaders questioned the need for this repetitive process and resolved to oppose it.

Samir Shete, President of Ganeshotsav Mahamandal, emphasized the importance of addressing these issues. A joint meeting of all city Mandals will soon be held to share the resolutions passed in today's meeting. Memorandums will be submitted to the Police Commissioner, MSEDCL, and the Municipal Corporation regarding these decisions starting Tuesday, August 5.