Ganeshotsav 2024: Public Mandals In Nashik Advised to Obtain Official Electricity Connections Ahead of Festivities

As Ganeshotsav approaches, Mahavitaran, the electricity distribution company, has urged all public Ganesh Mandals in Nashik to obtain official electricity connections at household rates. This step is to ensure the safety of thousands of devotees and prevent electrical accidents during the festival.

Mahavitaran's Chief Engineer for Nashik Circle, Deepak Kumthekar, has instructed all departments to expedite the process of providing temporary electricity connections to Ganesh Mandals. He has also ordered the immediate return of security deposits to the Ganesh Mandals after the festival.

To avoid accidents, Mahavitaran has emphasized that electrical arrangements, like pavilions and lighting, must be set up by authorized contractors only. Mandals should ensure proper earthing and use insulated wiring to prevent electrical hazards. Daily checks should be conducted to make sure wires are secure, especially during the rainy season, to prevent any bending or disturbances.

Ganesh Mandals are reminded to use separate neutrals for power supply and generators to avoid accidents if the generator is used during a power outage. Mandal office bearers should have contact numbers of local Mahavitaran engineers to quickly address any issues.

For urgent help or complaints, Mahavitaran is available 24 hours at 1912, 18002123435, or 18002333435. By following these safety measures, Mahavitaran aims to ensure a safe and joyful Ganeshotsav for all.