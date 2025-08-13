Ganeshotsav 2025: POP Ganesh Idol Prices Soar; Devotees Likely to Opt for Shadu Clay

Οver the past few debate years, restrictions on selling Plaster of Paris (POP) Ganesh idols have caused confusion among sellers and idol makers. This year, similar confusion persists. On June 9, the High Court granted permission, but with limited time before the festival, sellers reported that the production of POP Ganesh idols had decreased by around 50%. Consequently, prices have increased by approximately 20 to 25%.

Ganeshotsav is always linked with joy and excitement. As soon as Shravan begins, devotees start preparing for the festival, discussing the design and size of the idol them want to bring home.

High Prices

The ban on Plaster of Paris idols was lifted late, causing a delay in their production start. As a result, with supply unable to meet market demand, prices have risen.

Current Trends in Ganesh Idols

Devotees like Ganesh idols in various forms. This year, idols of Lord Shiva, Gorakshanath,

Raw Material Cost Rises

The cost of raw materials for idol-making has increased slightly; a sack of POP now costs 2,010. Artisans have raised their prices, which has impacted the idol makers.

Book Your Idol Early or Miss Out

With fewer idols available in the market this year, households and public mandals will need

Shortage of Idols

Due to delayed production, the supply this year will not meet demand. As a result, during Ganeshotsav, a shortage of POP idols is likely, especially for small mandals and household celebrations.

Shift Towards Shadu Clay Idols

With fewer POP idols available and prices rising, more devotees are likely to choose shadu clay idols. Therefore, POP idol makers are also expected to face difficulties because of this.

Economic Crisis for Idol Makers

The idol-making industry is facing a crisis. Fewer idols than expected have been produced, and rising prices are likely to affect the market negatively, leaving idol makers

Idol Makers in Difficulty

The idol-making factories have faced difficulties this year. Even after all the materials required for the idols were stockpiled, they were not permitted to produce the idols. On the other hand, idol makers have to pay the rent, which makes the situation challenging for them.