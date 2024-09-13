Ganeshotsav in Nashik: Citilinc Bus Routes Diverted as Devotees Flood City Ahead of Ganesh Visarjan

As Nashik city celebrates Ganeshotsav with great enthusiasm, large crowds of devotees are flocking to view the various Ganesh scenes displayed by public Ganeshotsav Mitra Mandals along the main roads. To manage the increased traffic and ensure safety, the city traffic police have closed several main roads in the evenings to prevent traffic jams and accidents. As a result, some routes of Citilinc buses will be diverted.

According to a notification from the Police Administration, Citilinc buses traveling from Nashik Road to Panchawati and Satpur will be rerouted via Dwarka Circle, Sarada Circle, Gadkari Signal, Chandak Circle, Old CBS Signal, Old Gangapur Naka Signal, and Chopda Lawns. Meanwhile, buses departing from Sech Dindori Naka (Nimani) will travel through Katya Maruti Signal, Santosh T Point, Kannamwar Bridge, and Dwarka Circle to destinations like Nashik, Nashik Road, Ambad, and Satpur.

These changes will be in effect daily from 6 PM to 12 AM until Tuesday, 17th September 2024. Passengers should be aware that bus routes may be adjusted further based on instructions from the police administration. Nashik Mahanagar Transport Corporation Ltd. has urged passengers to cooperate with Citylink and follow the new routes for a smoother journey.

The administration appreciates the public’s understanding and cooperation during this festive period.