Ganga Ghat back to 'normal' after PM's visit

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, JAN 14

Ganga Ghat, Tapovan, Ram Kund and the area around Kalaram Temple had been made spick and span by the authorities for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Nashik on Friday, January 12, as the PM was slated to visit Ram Kund and the Kalaram Temple during his tour of the city.

But less than 48 hours after he left the city, things are back to 'normal', with the handcarts, roadside vendors, tents, the mess of vehicles in the parking lot near the old vegetable market at Ganga Ghat, beggars and homeless citizens, the crowd of rickshaws near the temple, clothes spread along the riverbank for drying, and women washing utensils in the river, all back in place as before to turn the place into an eyesore again.

Residents here have alleged that the administration only pretends to work when an important guest comes to Nashik. The administration should make sure that Goda Ghat is kept clean at all times. However, officials do not seem interested in this, say citizens.

Even the roadside kiosks on the route to be taken by Narendra Modi had been cleared by the authorities. What's more, beggars and homeless citizens who live on Goda Ghat, had also been shifted to a Dharamshala to project a clean image of Goda Ghat. But this was obviously a temporary arrangement for the PM’s visit. How and when will Nashik become permanently clean, citizens are wondering.