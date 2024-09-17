Ganpati Visarjan 2024 : Nashik Police Enhance Security with 200 CCTV Cameras and 6 Drones for Anant Chaturdashi

Nashik Police have implemented stringent security measures for the Ganesh Visarjan to ensure public safety and smooth proceedings. From Vakadi Barav in Old Nashik to Ramkund, 200 CCTV cameras will monitor the entire procession route, with 6 drones providing aerial surveillance to keep a close eye on the event.

In addition to technology, around 3,000 police personnel will be on duty to prevent any disruptions or unlawful activities. Special attention will be given to mandals that fail to follow the guidelines, with the police issuing a clear warning that rule-breakers will be under strict watch.

To prepare for the event, Nashik Police have already conducted meetings with dhol-tasha groups and Ganesh mandals heading the Visarjan procession. During these meetings, rules and regulations regarding the procession were discussed, ensuring that all participants were aware of the guidelines.

Multiple security squads, including bomb squads, riot control units, and security forces, will be stationed along the route to handle any emergencies. The central reserve squad and control squad officers will also be on the ground to maintain order.

With the entire Visarjan route under CCTV surveillance and drones capturing real-time footage, the police aim to ensure a peaceful and well-organized event. These measures are in place to safeguard both devotees and participants, allowing everyone to celebrate the festival safely.