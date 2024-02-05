Gardner’s dead body found on terrace of OPD in civil hospital

Nashik, Feb 3

Eknath Gaikwad, who was working as a gardener at the District Civil Hospital, died on Saturday, February 3. The cause of his sudden death is not immediately known, raising suspicions among his relatives. His family members have demanded that the civil surgeon and the police look into this matter deeper. Further investigation is being carried out by the Sarkarwada Police in this matter.

As per information available, Eknath Gaikwad was a gardener working at District Civil Hospital. As usual, he came for work at the hospital around 8:30 am. At 11 am, when some of his colleagues contacted him for tea, there was no response from him. Thus, everyone started looking for him, and found his dead body on the terrace near the OPD. As soon as information about the incident was received, the police officers of Sarkarwada Police Station rushed to the spot and conducted an inspection. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, Gaikwad's relatives claimed that his face was injured and that he could not have fallen because of his leg getting stuck in the pipe as the pipe is short. They said that the possibility of foul play cannot be ruled out. A thorough investigation has been requested by the police. Gaikwad was the head of the family. The livelihood of the entire family depended on him. A demand has been made to the district surgeon that the district administration should provide relief to them.