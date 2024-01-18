Garlic becomes dearer, fetches rate of Rs 350 per kg

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Jan 17

After the ban on exports, the price of garlic has gone up, while the onion prices have decreased; troubling farmers for the last three months. Onion is fetching only Rs 600 to Rs 2200 per quintal with an average of Rs 1700 per quintal for two days, while garlic sold at Rs 6300 to Rs 17,600 per quintal with an average of Rs 13,500 per quintal. Now it is not the onion but the garlic that is troubling the consumers. In the market, white garlic was priced at Rs 320 to Rs 350 per kilogram and local garlic at Rs 400 to 450 per kilogram, but the onion was sold at only Rs 20 per kg on Tuesday. Farmers are constantly demanding that the ban be lifted. They are stocking onions in the hope that the export ban will be lifted as they are not getting good prices. But even though more than a month has passed, the price of onion has not increased.

In the Nashik Agricultural Produce Market Committee (NAPMC), the arrival of onions has been moderate for the last two days. The arrival of Kharif Pol onion was 21,000 quintals. It also has a lower price. While the arrival of garlic was only 100 to 110 quintals. The price of garlic has reached its all-time high due to a sharp fall in imports. After Diwali, garlic was Rs 350 per kilogram. Prices had fallen in the previous month, but prices have rebounded. Meanwhile, some consumers have reduced the regular quantity of garlic from their list and some consumers have given up using garlic for a few days. Sellers cannot afford either.