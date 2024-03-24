Gas tanker hits four-wheeler

Nashik, Feb 16

A tanker filled with gas hit a four-wheeler near an LPG cylinder godown in Wadala village on Friday, February 16. The vehicular traffic on the road was stopped for some time after the accident. Due to this incident, once again the issue of heavy vehicle traffic on the Wadala-Indira Nagar route came under discussion. An accident involving a tanker and a four-wheeler took place near the LPG cylinder godown in Wadala gaon at around 3 pm on Friday. Earlier, there was an accident with a 14-tonne gas tanker near the signal at Kala Nagar and between Jagannath Chowk and Pathardi Circle. Residents have expressed concern over the frequent accidents of heavy vehicles on this road.