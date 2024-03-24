GBM approves Rs 15 lakh to hire tankers

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Feb 8

The General Body Meeting (GBM) of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has approved the proposal of Rs 15 lakh, to hire tankers to water the trees in the city.

The Parks Department of the NMC has planted trees at various places in the city. The road dividers in the city have been beautified by them.

These trees require maintenance and regular watering, especially during summers. At present, the Parks Department has four water tankers, which is not sufficient for watering so many trees across the city. Since it is not possible to get water from the Municipal Corporation, the contractor must make the water arrangements himself. The rates for the contract have been segregated in this regard through the Parks Department. A total of 1440 visits of tankers are required for six divisions and an estimate has been prepared according to the said rate. The feedback from the Accounts and Audit Department has been taken after submitting the said proposal. In the budget of the year 2023-24, about Rs 15 lakh have been allocated under tree fund for this work.