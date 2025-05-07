Girl Jumps Off Ramwadi Bridge in Nashik, Brave Youth Saves Her

A major incident took place at Ramwadi Bridge near Gharpure Ghat on Tuesday morning when a minor girl jumped into the river. The shocking scene drew a huge crowd, leading to a traffic jam, but while many watched helplessly, one man’s brave action saved her life.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. when the girl, who is from the Ashok Stambh area, jumped from the bridge into the river below. Vehicles stopped on both sides of the bridge as passersby gathered, bringing traffic to a standstill. Despite the growing crowd, no one stepped forward to help the drowning girl.

Among those stuck in the traffic was Tushar Eknath Gaikwad (35), a resident of Hirawadi. Noticing the commotion, he looked down into the river and immediately spotted the girl struggling in the water. Without wasting a second, Tushar jumped into the river and swam towards her.

Witnesses on the bridge quickly responded by throwing down a rope. Tushar held onto it tightly and, with help from above, managed to bring the girl out of the water safely.

His courageous and quick action is being widely praised. Thanks to Tushar’s presence of mind and fearless response, a young life was saved.