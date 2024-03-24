Government approves Industrial Expressway

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Feb 9

As the final design of the proposed Industrial Expressway through the three major districts of Pune, Nashik, and Ahmednagar has been approved, the travel time between Nashik and Pune will be reduced to just about three hours. This will boost the development of these three rapidly developing districts, and the 213 kilometres (km) long expressway will also boost industrial development.

At present, it takes five to six hours to travel from Nashik to Pune. As this route will reduce the distance between Nashik and Pune cities, it will boost the industry, trade, and education sectors as well. Mumbai, Pune, and Nashik are part of the Golden Triangle of Maharashtra. The proposed expressway will also complete the Golden Triangle.

As this expressway will be able to promote the overall development of the Nashik, Ahmednagar, and Pune districts, communication will be accelerated. Small, medium, and heavy industrial units, agricultural institutions, and industries in Nashik city will be greatly benefited. The Maharashtra Road Development Corporation has conducted an actual site inspection and studied various alternative designs.

Info

This highway is proposed through important cities like Rajgurunagar, Chakan, Manchar, Narayangaon, Aale Phata, Ghargaon, Sangamner, and Sinnar. Villages along this highway will be developed. Apart from this, large industries, educational institutes, IT parks, and agricultural industries can be newly established along the highway.

Under Secretary, Rahul Giribuwa has issued an order that the plan submitted by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation has been approved as the final plan by the government.

Info

Expressway Length (km)

1) Pune-Nashik Industrial Expressway (Pune to Shirdi)- 134.368

2) Shirdi Interchange to Nashik-Niphad Interchange (Part of Surat-Chennai Expressway- 60.400

3) Surat-Chennai Expressway to Nashik (Part of Nashik-Niphad state highway) - 18.081