Governor Bais performs Aarti at Kalaram temple

Nashik, JAN 5

The Governor of Maharashtra, Ramesh Bais, visited Kalaram temple in Panchavati on Friday, January 5, to take Darshan. Later, he performed Aarti here.

The Board of Trustees gave him detailed information about the history of this historic temple. On this occasion, Ramesh Bais said that he was satisfied with the Darshan. He also mentioned that Lord Shriram is the deity of all Indians. We should all adopt the ideal behaviour and thoughts of Lord Sri Rama in life.

Zilla Parishad CEO Ashima Mittal was present on this occasion. Along with her, trustees of Kalaram temple Dhananjay Pujari, Mangesh Pujari, Naresh Pujari, Adv Ajay Nikam, Mandar Janorkar, Dr Eknath Kulkarni and other officials were also present. Last year, the erstwhile Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had visited the historic Kalaram Temple in Nashik on the occasion of Ram Navami.