Govt Announces Promotion of Agriculture, Agro-Processing, and Metal Industries in North Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Government has announced that it will focus on promoting agriculture, agro-processing, and metal industries in North Maharashtra, including Nashik. The announcement was made during an entrepreneurial dialogue held in Mumbai on Wednesday (25th).

While Nashik has been demanding growth in sectors like defense manufacturing, electrical and electronic clusters, IT, and the automobile industry, the new proposal has left many local entrepreneurs disappointed. They believe the government is overlooking the city’s established industrial strengths.

Nashik is part of the Mumbai–Pune–Nashik Golden Triangle and is home to well-known industries like HAL, Bosch, and Mahindra. The city has over 1,200 units in the electrical sector and 8,500 in engineering. It also houses India’s first cooperative industrial estate (NICE) and has been declared a Defense Innovation Hub by the Centre.

Despite this, the government’s focus has shifted toward agriculture-based industries and metal processing, which has raised concerns in the business community. These proposals are yet to be implemented, but many see them as a missed opportunity to build on Nashik’s true industrial potential.

Officials and entrepreneurs now await clarity on how the new plans will be executed and whether other sectors will also receive support in future policies.