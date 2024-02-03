Govt has granted backdoor entry to Marathas into OBCs, accuses Bhujbal

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, Jan 27

The government took action as soon as the Marathas started the agitation for reservation. It is not right to pressurise the government and get the demands fulfilled by protests. This is not a Government Resolution (GR) of Maratha reservation, but only a draft. Objections can be taken on it till February 16. The reservation of not only OBCs but of Dalits will be in jeopardy if the government takes such decisions. An urgent meeting of OBC, Dalit and Adivasi leaders will be held on Sunday, January 28, said OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal.

In response to the government's decision to consider the demands related to Maratha reservation, there is much enthusiasm amongst people. Speaking in Nashik on the matter, Chhagan Bhujbal said that the OBC community should not be negatively impacted. The minister accused the government of indirectly affecting OBCs by granting backdoor entry to Marathas into OBCs.

"What if Dalits and Adivasis also make a similar demand that all blood relatives be given the caste certificate," the leader of the NCP led by Ajit Pawar, asked.

He further said that a meeting of OBC, Dalit, and Adivasi leaders will be at his official residence in Mumbai on Sunday. Also, since there is an opportunity to raise objections on the draft regarding Maratha reservation till February 16, Bhujbal appealed that the OBC and other communities should raise objections.

-----------------

Although the Maratha community will get 17 to 18 percent reservation among OBCs, they will have to compete with 374 castes. On the contrary, at present they are receiving 10 percent reservation in the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category and 40 percent in open category. They will not be able to avail these benefits if they get the OBC reservation, Bhujbal said. The demand to provide free education to Maratha community students till the hearing of curative petition is also wrong. Free education should be given to all Dalits, OBCs, Brahmins as well, he said.