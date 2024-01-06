Govt increases financial assistance amount for wild animal attack

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Jan 6

In case of injury or death in an encounter with a wild animal, financial assistance of up to Rs 25,00,000 will be provided by the government. An amended ordinance in this regard has also been issued by the government in August last year. The amount of financial assistance provided has been increased.

The amount of financial assistance given by the Ministry of Forests in case of death, injury, and disability due to wild animal attacks on humans was Rs 20,00,00 in case of death, Rs 5,00,000 in case of disability, and Rs 1,25,000 in case of serious injuries. This year the amount has been increased to Rs 5,00,000 for the seriously injured, and Rs 7,50,000 in case of permanent disability.

Incidents of leopards entering residential colonies in the city and surrounding villages are occurring frequently these days. Leopards are caught and rescued by the Forest Department as per citizen complaints, but wildlife experts say that leopards don’t have natural enemies in this area, hence their numbers are increasing.