Gutkha worth Rs 90,000 seized near railway station

Three detained: gutkha was for sale in railways

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Mar 16

Gutkha worth Rs 90,000 has been seized by the Nashik Road Police from youth near Nashik Road Railway Station and from a house in Gosaviwadi. Police have detained three people in this case, one person is absconding.

While patrolling on Monday midnight, the Crime Branch personnel of Nashik Road Police Station received information that a youth was carrying suspicious items in a bag, alongside the closed petrol pump near the railway station. Police rushed to the spot and caught the suspect, Aziz Rashid Sheikh (35, Titanic Building, Gosaviwadi), and searched his bag. Police found gutkha worth Rs 18,000 in the bag. As this gutkha is banned in the state, he was thoroughly questioned about where he got it from. He gave the address of the Titanic Building in Gosaviwadi. The police found Mohammad Ali Mohammad Kasam at the address. Upon searching the house, banned gutkha worth Rs 72,000 was found in four bags. Investigation revealed that the gutkha belonged to Saifullah Khan and Ramesh alias Azhar Syed. A case has been registered in Nashik Road police station against four persons in this matter.

Info

Aziz Rashid Sheikh, Mohammad Ali Qasim, and Saifullah Khan have been detained and Ramesh alias Azhar Syed is still absconding. Police said the suspect had taken a flat on rent in the Titanic Building. It is said that most of this gutkha is sold in railways. Banned gutkha is being sold openly at high prices in many places. However, it is being said that the concerned police are conveniently ignoring this.