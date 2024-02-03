Lokmat News Network

Nashik, Jan 29

The ‘Har Ghar Rahul Har Ghar Congress’ initiative will be highly effective in the upcoming days. Through this program, the ideology of the Congress will reach every household, and Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will receive a great response when it comes to Nashik, says Ramesh Chennithala, former deputy chief minister of Kerala and in-charge of the All India Congress Committee.

During the meeting of the North Maharashtra Congress held in Dhule, the inauguration of the ‘Har Ghar Rahul Har Ghar Congress’ initiative was done by Ramesh Chennithala and Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Nana Patole. These leaders emphasised that party officials and workers should start preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections.

The President of Nashik City Congress, Akash Chhajed, presented an overview of the work of city Congress. Former minister Balasaheb Thorat praised the initiative.

Former Minister Shobha Bachhav, State Congress Committee Vice President Rajaram Pangavhane, MLA Hiraman Khoskar, Former Minister Anil Patel, District in-charge Raju Waghmare, State General Secretary Hemlata Patil, and others were present.

Photo28 Congress