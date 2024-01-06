Health administration fixes DCHC in each taluka

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Jan 3

The health system of the district has been on alert as the patients of the new Covid variant JN.1 have been detected in some places in Kerala and Maharashtra. Preparatory planning has been done on behalf of the Health Administration and in the first phase, 15 Designated Covid Health Centres (DCHC) have been fixed, one in each taluka. In the second phase, five hospitals have been identified for emergency patients as well, informed the District Civil Surgeon Dr Charudutta Shinde.

According to the instructions given to the districts by the Public Health Department, the District Civil Surgeon has prepared the health system in the district. A survey of respiratory and fever patients is being conducted through urban and rural health centres with rapid antigen tests being done where required. All the health system has been instructed to test, track, and trace the Covid disease.

In rural areas, the District Civil Surgeon has given instructions to care for the Covid patients in each taluka to get tested and treated in the same taluka. Accordingly, the Medical Superintendent of Taluka Headquarters has been appointed as Nodal Officer. In the first phase, 15 Designated Covid Health Centres (DCHC) have been fixed, one in each taluk. District Civil Hospital, General Hospital at Malegaon, and Sub-District Hospitals at Kalwan, Yeola, and Chandwad will provide referral services in the second phase for emergency patients.

31 Oxygen Plants

The capacity of 31 PSA oxygen plants across the district is 20.88 Metric Tonnes per day. Jumbo cylinders, Dura cylinders, and small cylinders are provided in all hospitals. Therefore, the storage capacity of health centres has increased.

RTPCR tests

Every government health centre has availability of Covid screening and rapid antigen test is being done immediately. Arrangements are made to send the swab samples to the laboratory at the District Civil Hospital for RTPCR testing if required. It has a daily capacity of 800 to 1200 tests per day.

Regional hospitals have been set up in rural areas to facilitate the treatment of Covid patients without affecting non-Covid services. Regional hospitals have been established at Kalwan, Peth, Vani, Umrane, Chandwad, Surgana, Nandgaon, Abhona, Harsul, Nanashi, Palasan, Chinchohol and an additional 368 beds have been made available.

- Dr. Charudutta Shinde, District Civil Surgeon

