Health Dept extends deadline for applications

Nashik, Feb 15

The deadline for filling out the applications for the recruitment of permanent Medical Officers by the Health Department has been extended. The applications can be filled out by February 18. The office of the District Health Officer has so far distributed experience certificates to 75 Medical Officers for filling applications. Last week, there was confusion in the Zilla Parishad’s Health Department over the issue of experience certificates. Taking cognisance of this, the Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad, Ashima Mittal, ordered implementation of a single window system to look into the matter. After that, the difficulties in obtaining certificates for Medical Officers on a contract basis were solved. The last date for submission of applications was February 14. But because of the disruption to the system and the complaints made by many candidates, this deadline has been extended till February 18.