Health dept seeks info about new constructions in city

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, Dec 2

Dengue has resurfaced in the city in the past few years. Meanwhile, unseasonal rain has lashed the city. Water puddles are forming at many places, especially construction sites, helping increase the number of mosquitoes. Therefore, the Nashik Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) health department has sent a letter to the urban planning department and sought information about the number of new construction sites.

After receiving the list, the health department will conduct an inquiry at the place, taking action against those who store water, violating the rules.

For the past two months, the risk of dengue has been increasing in the city, and as many as 120 dengue patients were reported in the last week of November, making it a total of 232 patients in that month, and 987 dengue patients have been registered in the last 11 months in the city. It is clear that dengue has been prevalent two months since the end of the monsoon.

There were 144 dengue cases in the city from January to the end of July. Dengue outbreak started increasing from August and 117 cases of dengue were found in that month. In the month of September, 261 dengue patients were found, while 1,300 suspected dengue patients were found in the month of October from which 150 were affected.