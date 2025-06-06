Heartbreaking Tragedy in Nashik: 10-Month-Old Baby Drowns in Water Bucket in Deolali

A heart-wrenching incident has shocked the residents of Rokdobawadi near Devlali village, where a ten-month-old baby drowned after falling into a water bucket kept inside a cistern on Wednesday night (June 4). The deceased child has been identified as Roshan Ajay Tayde.

Roshan belonged to a poor family living in a small paper house. His father Ajay Tayde and grandfather Santosh Tayde earn their livelihood by carrying goods. On the night of the incident, around 9 pm, the entire Tayde family was at home. While Roshan and his elder brother Rohan were watching something on a mobile phone, the baby crawled towards the cistern area.

Unaware of the danger, little Roshan leaned over the bucket filled with water and accidentally fell into it. His mother, Anita Tayde, was cooking and had briefly stepped out with money to buy some household items. When she returned and saw Roshan lying face down in the water, she screamed in shock.

Her cries alerted the family members, who quickly pulled the baby out and rushed him to the hospital. Unfortunately, doctors declared Roshan dead on arrival.

The tragic death of the infant has deeply affected the entire Rokdobawadi and Devlali area. Roshan is survived by his parents, elder brother, and grandparents. The incident serves as a painful reminder of how everyday household items can pose serious dangers to small children.