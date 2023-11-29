Hemant Godse takes swipe at Bhujbal

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, NOV 20

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal is making provocative speeches and is misleading everyone by presenting wrong figures regarding reservation for OBCs, Shiv Sena MP Hemant Godse said. He even challenged Bhujbal to declare the benefits received by OBC communities. Chhagan Bhujbal had delivered a strong speech in Jalna on Friday, November 18, where he claimed that OBCs did not get enough reservation compared to their population. Later, Godse held a press conference in Nashik and took potshots at Bhujbal.

Godse claimed that the official percentage of OBCs in the state is 32.82 percent and also showed the official paper from the government website that supported his claim. “Bhujbal says that there are 350 castes of OBCs, but why does he not present the statistics of which of these castes have benefited in employment, and education”, Godse asked.

Bhujbal has always relied on the GR issued in 1994, but in 1992, the Supreme Court bench made several suggestions, including setting up a State Commission for Backward Classes to review the OBC reservation, and exclude those castes who do not need reservation. Why weren't these orders followed?. Why didn't Bhujbal do it? Godse also questioned why he is not giving real information despite being in the government for so many years.

When asked whether he had a discussion with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde before this press conference, Godse said that he is expressing his views as a common citizen and not as a politician. He further said that casteism is increasing in the state. Bhujbal is making provocative statements because he wants to become the messiah of OBCs.