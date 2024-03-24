Hit by bus, 50-yr-old seriously injured

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Mar 21

A 50-year-old person was seriously injured when a speeding bus of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) hit him on the Mumbai-Agra highway. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Pimpalgaon. The bus driver went to the Pimpalgaon police station and reported the accident.

MSRTC bus (MH20-M-2304) going from Dondaicha towards Nashik was running at high speed. Bus driver Ramesh Dhondiram Kendra allegedly hit Madhukar More (50, Pimpalgaon Baswant, Ranmala) who was crossing the road near Krushna Hotel. Madhukar More was severely injured in the accident. The bus also got damaged when it hit the railings. In this regard, a case of an accident has been registered at Pimpalgaon Baswant Police Station. Further investigation is being conducted under the guidance of Police Inspector Durgesh Tiwari.