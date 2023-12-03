Hit by speeding rickshaw, woman dies

Nashik, Dec 2

A woman riding a two-wheeler was hit by a speeding auto-rickshaw near the ITI signal at Babubhai Rathi Square on Satpur- Trimbak road. Archana Ravindra Patil (Chamunda Nagar, Ashok Nagar) who was seriously injured in the accident, later died. Patil was traveling on her bike on Friday, December 1 morning, when an auto-rickshaw driver hit her bike from the front. She fell on the road and received severe injuries on the head. Citizens rushed her to a nearby private hospital for treatment, but the medical officers declared her dead. A case has been registered at Satpur police station.