Hit by speeding rickshaw, woman dies
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 3, 2023 02:16 AM2023-12-03T02:16:11+5:302023-12-03T02:16:11+5:30
A woman riding a two-wheeler was hit by a speeding auto-rickshaw near the ITI signal at Babubhai Rathi Square on Satpur- Trimbak road. Archana Ravindra Patil (Chamunda Nagar, Ashok Nagar) who was seriously injured in the accident, later died. Patil was traveling on her bike on Friday, December 1 morning, when an auto-rickshaw driver hit her bike from the front. She fell on the road and received severe injuries on the head. Citizens rushed her to a nearby private hospital for treatment, but the medical officers declared her dead. A case has been registered at Satpur police station.