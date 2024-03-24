Hit by vehicle, leopard dies near Kokangaon

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Mar 17

A male leopard died after being hit by an unknown vehicle near the toll plaza at Kokangaon on the Mumbai-Agra highway. Its age was approximately seven to eight years.

Two days ago, a half-eaten body of an unknown person was found near the same toll plaza. Even though the incident has not been investigated yet, there has been an incident where a leopard has been killed in the same area.

An unknown vehicle hit a leopard on the Mumbai-Agra highway around 11 pm on Saturday. A report has been filed in Pimpalgaon police station. Forest guard Pintu Pawar rushed to the spot and informed the forest department about the incident. The forest department officials of Shirwade Vani took the leopard in an ambulance to the Chandwad range office, where a postmortem was done on the leopard. Chandwad Forest Range Officer Sanjay Waghmare, Forester Prakash Somvanshi, Forest Guard Vijay Teknar, employees of the forest department Vasant Deore, Ashok Shinde, Bharat Wagh, and Wildlife Guard Pintu Pawar were present.

Photo (17 Bibtya)