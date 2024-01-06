Homeless shelter centre to be converted into ward committee office

Malegaon, Jan 6

In view of the city’s increasing population, administrative approval has been given to convert the homeless shelter centre of the Malegaon Municipal Corporation (MMC) near Mosam bridge into the office of the ward committee. Basic amenities will also be provided in the five-storey building at a cost of Rs 3 crore.

Malegaon municipal council was converted into MMC on December 17, 2001. The ward one committee office near Mosam bridge houses the old municipal school and education board office.

Due to this, taking into account the increasing population in the camp area, the office of the Ward One Committee of the municipal corporation will be shifted to the site of the homeless shelter centre which is being run by the civic body, and a five-storey administrative building will be constructed there. Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse continued to follow up on this issue at the government level.

A meeting was recently held under the chairmanship of Nashik district Collector Jalaj Sharma. Municipal Commissioner Ravindra Jadhav, executive engineer of public works department Ali Inamdar were present on this occasion. Administrative approval was given for the construction of a five-storied administrative building along with the municipal corporation’s new proposed site of ward one committee. Similarly, the construction of the proposed five-storey building will be done by the public works department. Accordingly, the tender process will soon be implemented by the public works department, informed sources.

Info:

All the departments of the municipal corporation will be there in the office of ward one committee in the Shelter centre. The five-storied administrative building will house the property tax department, as well as ward officers' offices. This will smoothen functioning of the civic body, said officials. Also, the ward one committee office currently houses the old school building and the education board office. This old school building will also be converted into a study hall soon, sources said.