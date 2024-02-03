Homes in Gharkul Yojna illuminated despite having no legal power supply

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, Jan 28

Even after the Bharat Nagar sub-station of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has taken action against electricity thieves in Wadala by cutting off the electricity supply, homes under the Gharkul schemes are still illuminated. Thus, it is alleged that many people here are still stealing electricity.

After the disconnection of power supply, consumers have started stealing electricity here. The theft of electricity worth lakhs of rupees is evident. Due to this, the MSEDCL is losing revenue.

There are nine buildings of Gharkul Yojna on the hundred feet road at Wadala Gaon. Each building consists of 80 flats, thus the total number of flats is 720. The MSEDCL had earlier acted against consumers with arrears and cut off their electricity. Consumers whose connections were cut off a year ago were allegedly stealing electricity. The Mahadiscom had confiscated electricity meters of consumers whose arrears kept on increasing.

