Homicide accused sent behind bars

Malegaon, Jan 29

The accused, who was arrested in connection with the abduction of a six-year-old boy from Islampura, Malegaon, and brutally slitting his throat, was produced in the court recently. The District and Additional Sessions Court has sent the accused to jail. Also, no lawyer has accepted his request for an attorney.

Ilyas Mohammad Kaif, a 6-year-old boy from New Islampura, had been allegedly kidnapped by the 28-year-old accused Laxman Sonawane on January 7. The accused allegedly killed him by slitting his throat and threw his body in Chandwad Ghat. A case of kidnapping was registered with the Ayesha Nagar police. The police arrested the accused on January 16. The court had sent him to police custody twice earlier. The accused was produced again in the court on January 29.

The police have compiled substantial evidence in the form of CCTV footage, mobile conversations, and post-mortem reports related to the homicide. Additionally, the police have initiated further investigations for additional evidence. The magistrate of the District and Additional Sessions Court, AS Chimankar, has sent the accused to jail.