Hooligans cause public nuisance in Cidco

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, JAN 18

Miscreants have been drinking alcohol and disturbing people in parks and open grounds in Cido, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Ambad Police Station. Women and senior citizens in this area are disgruntled and they have demanded that the police immediately take action against these hooligans to maintain law and order. The crime rate has increased in the areas under the jurisdiction of the Ambad Police Station. There have been many instances when these hooligans have threatened people with weapons. These gangs have juvenile members as well, as per the information available.

Make police outposts functional

Some of the police outposts within the limits of Ambad Police Station are closed and the police appointed at these outposts are currently working at the Ambad Police Station. It will be easy for residents to file complaints if the police outpost in their area is functional. Thus, residents here have appealed to senior police officials to resume the functioning of these police outposts.

Efforts will be made to maintain peace within the limits of the Ambad Police Station. The police system will promptly look into this matter and take action against the criminals. Police patrolling will be increased. Action will be taken against those who consume alcohol at public places. Citizens should contact the Ambad police without hesitation if they face any problem.

- Dilip Thakur, Senior Police Inspector, Ambad Police Station