Hundreds of innocent birds burned in the fierce forest; Rabbit and other animals were Running for the rescue

KASARA: Innocent birds have been killed in a sudden fire in a forest on a hilltop.

A fire started on a hill at Mokhavane around 12 noon today. The fire started due to a sudden fire and the wind started blowing. While trying to contain the blaze, some people noticed the intensity of the fire and immediately called the forest department for help.

The Forest Department, Disaster Management Team and Forest Committee Chairman tried their best to extinguish the fire but the smoke continued to rise and the wind started blowing again. While doing all this, it was observed that many birds were burnt and some were injured. Rakesh Patil and Mahendra Mane picked up the injured birds separately and packed them in a cloth bag and brought them to a safe place. ..

However, in the meantime, many rabbits (chocolate colored), were fleeing from the fire to escape from the fire. Frightened rabbits were also released to a safe place. Hundreds of birds, birds and bird eggs have been burnt due to deforestation and trees and herbs like teak, khair, dhavada have been destroyed.