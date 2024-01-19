Hunger strike for old pension enters fifth day

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, JAN 19

RD Nikam’s hunger strike, for the demand of the old pension, is on for the fifth consecutive day. The government has not taken any action yet.

On January 22, the Maharashtra State Old Pension Organisation State President Vitesh Khandekar, along with all state officials, will be coming to Nashik to support RD Nikam. Regarding this, the State President of the Pension Organisation and the State Secretary have been in contact with Nikam. The agitation for pension has gained momentum and protectors are planning a state-wide agitation, which might be staged in the coming days.

Teachers’ leaders Gorakh Kungar, Trimbak Markad, Vijay Bade are monitoring the health of Nikam. The Association had organised a state level meeting in Mumbai on January 21 to decide their next move. However, to support Nikam's hunger strike, all state office bearers and district presidents demanded to hold the meeting in Nashik instead of Mumbai. It will be held in Nashik on January 22, at 3 pm.

