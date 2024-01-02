ICU, Emergency Dept in Kumbh Mela building soon

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Dec 31

The burden of patient care on the District Civil Hospital will be reduced in the new year. As the updated Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Emergency Departments are being created in the building constructed at the rear of the hospital, the new building will likely start functioning in the next three to four months. This will reduce the burden on the ICU and Emergency Department in the main building and help the patients in Nashik district to get better care.

At present, the hospital has 581 beds. Although the District Civil Hospital has won the 'Kayakalp Award' thrice in the past, there are still many questions about the quality of patient care and facilities here.

Due to the current condition of the hospital where the number of beds is less and the number of patients is more, the burden on the hospital is a lot. Especially due to the patients being referred from across the district for delivery, the stress in this department seems to have increased.

The pressure on the hospital will reduce in the new year. As some departments will be shifted to the Kumbh Mela building at the back of the hospital premises, the patients will get updated facilities. An updated 30-bed ICU department will be started in the new building. Apart from this, the Emergency Department will also be shifted to the new building. Moreover, ten stable beds will be provided.

As a total of 200 beds will be arranged in the newly constructed Kumbh Mela building, 200 new beds will be added to the hospital. Therefore, the total capacity will also increase as patients will be admitted in the old and new buildings as well.

As the Emergency Department of the hospital is the busiest department, the new building will be equipped for them. The health facility of the hospital will be further improved as this building will start to serve patients in the next three to four months. Apart from this, the facade of the old building will also be transformed by making some new changes.

Info

30 more ICU beds in the second phase

The District Civil Hospital has only ten ICU beds. 30 new ICU beds are being created in the Kumbh Mela building in the first phase and another 30 ICU beds are to be created in the second phase. So as many as 60 ICU beds will be ready in the hospital.

(Photo: 29PhDC71)