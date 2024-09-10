Illegal Abortion Drugs Seized at Unregistered Facility in Nashik

A team from the Nashik Municipal Corporation, investigating the death of a mother and her baby during treatment in May, uncovered a large stock of drugs used for illegal abortions at Pandya Hospital in Mahatma Nagar on Monday (9th). The hospital, which has been operating without proper registration for 30 years, was found to have evidence of illegal abortion activities spanning decades.

The investigation revealed that Dr. R. N. Pandya, the hospital’s owner, had stored medicines used for illegal abortions in refrigerators and lockers. Following this discovery, the municipal corporation and police initiated legal proceedings and began drafting a case against Dr. Pandya late into the night.

This is not the first time illegal abortion practices have surfaced in Nashik. Six years ago, a case was reported involving a doctor at a district government hospital, and two years ago, a sonography machine was found illegally at a senior medical officer’s hospital. However, the recent discovery at Pandya Hospital, located in an upscale residential area, suggests that illegal abortions have been conducted there for the past 30 years.

The investigation began after a woman who gave birth at Pandya Hospital experienced severe bleeding and later died while being treated at another facility. This tragic incident prompted the Chief Medical Superintendent of the Maternal Death Research Committee, Dr. Tanaji Chavan, along with Assistant Medical Superintendent Dr. Prashant Shete and Dr. Nitin Rawate, to visit the hospital unexpectedly.

During their visit, the officials discovered 18 caches of drugs used for illegal abortions, including pills hidden in fridges and lockers. They also found that the hospital had no patient records, although abortion records dated back to 1994. The hospital has been running without official registration since 1992-93.

The authorities are continuing their investigation, and further legal action is expected against those responsible for the illegal activities.