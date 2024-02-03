Illegal vegetable market on road causes inconvenience

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, Jan 31

The road from Pathardi Road to Pandav Nagari has been widened and asphalted. However, the residents here have complained that the traffic is obstructed due to an unauthorised vegetable market on the road. Despite the fact that vendors are not allowed on the street, many can still be seen here everyday. Their presence is obstructing traffic. A few major and minor accidents have taken place here in the last few days.

Pandav Nagari is just a kilometre away from Wadala-Pathardi. Apartments and societies are increasing here day by day. Therefore, urbanisation is increasing rapidly in the area. New problems are also emerging due to the increase in population. The road here was narrow. Therefore, according to the demand of the citizens, the road was widened and asphalted about a year ago. Citizens expressed their satisfaction after the work was completed. However, around 40 to 50 vegetable vendors have encroached on this road now. Customers who come here to buy vegetables park their vehicles on the road, which causes obstruction to the traffic. The discontented citizens have demanded that the vegetable vendors be removed from the road immediately.