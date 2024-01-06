In-laws booked for woman’s death

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Sinnar, Jan 5

A 25-year-old married woman died by suicide on Thursday, January 4 night at Joshiwada, Sinnar. In this matter, a case has been registered against six suspects at Sinnar Police Station. The brother of the deceased, Pandit Bhaulal Shinde, residing at Paithan, has lodged a complaint against six people from her in-law’s family for instigating suicide. The deceased is identified as Neeta Akash Chavan.

In the complaint, it has been said that a persistent demand for Rs 1,00,000 was made at Paithan, the maternal place of the deceased, for building a house. Neeta allegedly committed suicide due to physical and mental torture faced due to the demand.

A complaint has been lodged at the Sinnar Police Station against six people including the suspect's husband Akash Chavan, father-in-law Chhabu Chavan, and brother-in-law Lalit Chavan.

Post-mortem on her body was conducted at the District Civil Hospital in Nashik and the body was brought back to Sinnar for last rites. Meanwhile, tension prevailed for some time as the relatives refused to take possession of her body. After Sinnar police promised action, her relatives took possession of the body and cremated it. A case has been registered against six suspects in this matter.