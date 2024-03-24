INC appoints observers for Lok Sabha elections

Nashik, Feb 24

The Indian National Congress (INC) has announced the party observers for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party has appointed legislative assembly constituency-wise observers in the district. Accordingly, Sandeep Nikam will be the observer for Nandgaon, Zainu Pathan for Malegaon (Central), Dr Balasaheb Salunkhe for Malegaon (Outer), YK Khairnar for Baglan, Dnyaneshwar Gaikwad for Kalwan, Gulabrao Jadhav for Chandwad, Milind Chitte for Yeola Constituency, Digambar Gite for Sinnar, Bhaskar Gunjal for Niphad, Gunwant Holkar for Dindori, Rajendra Bagul for Nashik (East), Ramesh Bagule for Nashik (Central), Younis Sheikh for Nashik (West), Dnyaneshwar Kale for Deolali, and Madhukar Shelar for Igatpuri.