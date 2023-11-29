Increase in arrival leads to low prices of leafy vegetables during auctions at NAPMC

Due to the increase in the arrival of leafy vegetables for sale in the Nashik Agricultural Produce Market Committee (NAPMC), the farmers expressed their displeasure over the low price for fenugreek, coriander, and dill in the auction held on Friday, November 24.

The auction that was held in the evening, coriander and fenugreek fetched Rs 5 per bunch and dill was sold at Rs 3 per bunch, informed the NAPMC sources. Due to the increase in the arrival of leafy vegetables in the NAPMC from across the district as well as outside the state, the export of goods from the Nashik Agricultural Produce Market Committee to other markets has stopped to some extent. As a result, there has been a fall in the price.

As the prices of leafy vegetables, which were doubled just a few days ago, have come down to a single figure, the farmers have expressed their concern as they are not able to cover the cost of cultivation and transportation.