Increase in incidents of thefts at Mahamarg Bus Stand

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, JAN 5

The Mahamarg Bus Stand, located near the Mumbai Naka Police Station, has become a safe haven for thieves as they are making off with gold ornaments of passengers and cash. Questions have been raised about the vigilance of the police. Passengers have expressed discontent due to thefts taking place here.

Buses travelling to and from Mumbai, Dadar, Nagar, Sangamner, Shirur, Sinnar, Shrirampur, and various other villages and towns stop at the Mahamarg Bus Stand. Hundreds of commuters, including many women, travel daily through these buses. Unfortunately, over the past few days, there has been a significant increase in incidents of theft, including purse-snatching and pickpocketing. This has led to financial and mental distress for the travellers.

The Mumbai Naka Police Station, responsible for the security of the Mahamarg Bus Stand, has failed to effectively curb these incidents, say commuters. As a result, the citizens have expressed strong concern and dissatisfaction with the current situation.