Increase in property tax to be put on hold

Nashik, Feb 29

There has been no increase in the property tax since the rule of the elected public representatives in the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC). However, in 2018, the then Commissioner of NMC Tukaram Mundhe increased it. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of the state, Eknath Shinde, has ordered the Secretary of the Urban Development Department to cancel this unreasonable and excessive tax hike. This could be a big relief to the citizens who have bought properties after April 1, 2018.

Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse and the district chief of Shiv Sena Ajay Boraste met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai on Wednesday, February 28 regarding this. After pointing out that the development of Nashik will be hampered due to the tax hike, Shinde immediately called the Secretary of the Urban Development Department, Bhushan Gagarani, and other key officials, to reject the proposal to increase the tax sent by the Municipal Corporation, and to accept the proposal to cancel the tax hike.

On March 31, 2018, the then NMC Commissioner, Tukaram Mundhe issued order no. 522 and increased the property tax along with an unreasonable increase in the tax of new properties coming on the municipal records. Representatives of all parties came together and canceled the tax increase during the General Body Meeting, but the resolution in this regard was not implemented. Also, as this resolution was not accepted, as per the rules, it was not sent to the government for cancellation. Therefore, a petition has been filed in the High Court in this dispute. All the hearings have been completed, but the tax increase could not be canceled as the government has to confirm the cancellation of the resolution. Bearing this in mind, Boraste met the Chief Minister.

