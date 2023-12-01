Infrastructure work will start soon for IT Park

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Dec 1

An Information Technology (IT) park in the city will be constructed on 100 acres of land at Rajur Bahula by the state government. It has been approved by the sub-committee of the Ministry of Industries and in the first phase, the park will be constructed on 50 acres of land.

Although Nashik is part of the golden triangle, Mumbai-Pune-Nashik, efforts were being made for the IT Park in the city as IT was elusive in Nashik. Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) had tried for an IT Park at Adgaon, but it did not work. After that, MP Hemant Godse wrote to Industries Minister Uday Samant to construct an IT Park on a 100-acre land in a planned industrial colony in Rajur Bahula. On the other hand, Industries Minister Samant had given instructions to the administration to construct an IT park at Akrale in Dinderi taluka.

Meanwhile, in a meeting chaired by Industries Minister Uday Samant at Sahyadri Guest House last month, the proposal to reserve 100 acres of land in two phases at Rajur Bahula in Nashik taluka was approved. The minutes were recently released by the state Industries Ministry. Accordingly, the decision to reserve 50 acres of land for IT Park in the first phase has been sealed.

Nashik has started developing its identity as the city with the conducive environment for the industries. Various IT companies are scattered in different places in the district. Nashik-Mumbai-Pune is the Golden Triangle of Maharashtra. Considering the supplementary aspects, it has been mentioned in the minutes that due to the IT park at this place, the educated youth will be provided with employment on a large scale. In the first phase out of the reserved hundred acres of land, an IT park will be set up on 50 acres of land and based on the response received, the work of the second phase will be started.