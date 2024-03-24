Inquiry committee submits hoardings scam report to civic chief

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Mar 5

The inquiry committee has submitted a report to the commissioner of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) regarding the hoardings scam, which has been in discussion for the past few days. After the Nashik Outdoor and Advertising Welfare Association complained about the hoarding scam in the city, an inquiry committee was appointed by the NMC commissioner. According to the report made by the committee after a month, all eyes are now on what action will be taken by the commissioner.

Rates were called for erecting advertising boards at 28 open spaces by the Tax Department of the NMC. However, the Nashik Outdoor and Advertising Welfare Association alleged that the terms and conditions of the tender had been changed keeping a specific contractor in mind.

According to the allegations of the association, while the rates were called for erecting advertisement boards on 28 open spaces within the municipal limits, the terms and conditions were being violated by the contractor, and advertisement boards were erected on open spaces, traffic islands, road dividers, buildings in use and unused spaces, and constructed properties. While in the tender only advertisement boards were mentioned, in the document, all items like illuminated boards and LED walls are allowed.

Financial loss to NMC

Municipal Corporation is suffering financial loss due to the single rate for published and unpublished advertisement boards, as well as LED walls. The association had alleged that this contractor company was supposed to erect advertisement boards at 28 places, it has, instead, erected at 63 places. After receiving complaints, the Commissioner appointed an inquiry committee under the chairmanship of Additional Commissioner Pradip Chaudhari. Instructions were given to submit the report within eight days. The committee has submitted its report after one month.