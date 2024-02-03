Insta Nashik

Akash Khandke

Lokmat News Network, Nashik

“I created an Instagram account in 2019 to post my own photos as I am a professional model. All my initial posts were related to modelling photoshoots. But now most of my posts are about face yoga, fitness tips, mental health and yoga. This journey from uploading modelling photos to motivating people to stay fit by practising yoga is very interesting,” says Bhupali Deore, an admin of the Instagram page ‘BhupaliDeore’, which has more than 30,000 followers.

Bhupali is a mother, apart from being a working professional and a content creator. Shedding light on how she started practising yoga, the young lady says, “Earlier, I faced many health issues just because I chose to prioritise my work over my health. But I learnt from my mistakes and started balancing everything in life. Practising yoga became a part of my daily routine in no time. I started posting photos of various Asanas on my page and soon these posts gained a lot of traction. My followers started sending messages, asking if I conduct yoga sessions and how to stay fit. Along with them, many ayurvedic, health and skincare brands approached me for collaboration These inquiries and responses motivated me to take a step further and learn yoga professionally through courses.”

Bhupali promotes health, beauty and fitness on her Instagram page. She started conducting online wellness sessions in 2022 and now she holds both online and in-person sessions. Her posts on face yoga are loved by her followers. She motivates people to workout at home without anyone’s help. This 39-year-old content creator, shoots and edits her videos on the phone. Her daughter and husband are her supporters, who help her with content creation.

When asked if she ever feels tired playing different roles in life, Bhupali says, “I am an enthusiastic person and I believe everything can be managed if you love your work.” She is of the opinion that nothing can be done without passion. “I believe every woman should sit back and think about what she likes to do apart from her daily work and should start doing it. Perfection will come with time if you are passionate about your work,” she added.