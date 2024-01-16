Insta Nashik

27-year-old Aditya Joshi advices new content creators

Nashik, JAN 15

“My online presence dates back to 2011, when I started the pages ‘My Nashik My Dream’ and ‘Naya Hai Waha’ on Facebook. Though the growth of the first page was slow, the latter gained tremendous traction in just a few months. But still I managed both the pages with equal dedication. I embarked on the Instagram journey in 2015 with my page ‘My Nashik My Dream’. In retrospect, I would say that this was one of the best decisions of my life so far. Currently, I have more than one lakh followers, who love my content,” says 27-year-old content creator Aditya Joshi.

Recounting how he started pages on Facebook, Aditya says, “I remember, there was an option of creating a page while logging out of Facebook. I clicked on that option out of curiosity, and guess what, I was exposed to the world of content creation. Pages started as just a hobby changed by life. Talking about his Instagram journey, the 27-year-old content creator says, “I post genuine content here, as originality is my top priority. My page contains photos and memes about Nashik along with travel blogs and brand collaboration posts.”

Currently, Aditya is a one man army, but he is planning to hire people in order to reduce the burden on him. He shoots on his phone and edits the content on either his laptop or phone.

Creating content for social media is just not a hobby but it is Aditya’s profession as well. He manages the pages of his clients on various social media platforms. “My parents have been supportive from the first day. They are happy that I am earning by doing what I love the most,” he says.

When asked what advice he would give to new content creators, Aditya says, “Enter the world of social media with a vision, and work consistently to achieve your goals. You will definitely go a long way.”