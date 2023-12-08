Install switches to DPs: City Congress

Nashik, Dec 5

A memorandum was presented to the deputy executive engineer of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) by City Congress Seva Dal members recently, demanding switches to be put up to the Distribution Panels (DPs) of the power company.

The memorandum stated that there is no switch in the DPs installed by the electricity board in the old Nashik area. They have instead installed wires at that place. But these wires get disconnected due to excessive current or some other technical issues leading to short circuits and fire incidents due to fluctuation of power supply. The memorandum further stated that these wires have been installed in a dangerous manner and the switch should be made available to the DPs as early as possible to avert a major accident.

City Congress Seva Dal city president Vasant Thakur informed that the DPs installed in areas at Main Road, Old Nashik, Shivaji Road, Wavre Lane, Shalimar, Dhumal Point, Nehru Chowk and surrounding areas do not have proper switches. If the concerned officials do not take prompt action, an agitation will be staged, he informed.

Laxmikant Tamboli, Satish Shewale, Vinayak Thakur, Datta Kasar and others were present while presenting the memorandum.

1.City Congress Seva Dal city president Vasant Thakur, Laxmikant Tamboli, Satish Shewale and others are seen presenting the memorandum to MSEDCL officials.

