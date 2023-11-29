Jarange-Patil to visit Trimbak; address public rally in Igatpuri

Lokmat News Network

Trimbakeshwar, NOV 17

Manoj Jarange-Patil, who is demanding reservation for the Maratha community, is going to visit Trimbakeshwar on Tuesday, November 21. He will address a public rally in Shenit, Igatpuri on Wednesday, November 22 at 11 am. Jarange-Patil will stay in Trimbakeshwar on Tuesday night. A meeting was recently organised at hotel Sukhavar that was attended by several prominent leaders from Trimbakeshwar taluka and district. Jarange-Patil’s supporter Navnath Kondhule said that the meeting was organised to plan the tour and rally. Vilas Pangarkar, Sampat Sakale, Purushottam Kadlag, Navnath Kothule, Yuvraj Kothule and others attended this meeting.

